LETTER: A sincere “thank you” from David Herndon

To the editor
I just want to say “thank you” to everyone who supported me, volunteered their time, or offered an encouraging word during my campaign in the GOP state House District 99 race. Your support means more than you know. Although we came up short, I’m proud of the race we ran. We exceeded everyone’s expectations — even my own.
I also want to thank each and every person who voted in the primary, regardless of how you voted. Participation by as many voters as possible is healthy for our community and the political process.
And I want to congratulate the winning candidate, Mark Smith. Mark is a good man, and I believe he’ll do an outstanding job as our state representative.
I decided to run for State House because I wanted to make a difference for the community I love, and because I believed I had something to offer. I still believe that, and I plan to remain active and involved – even as a private citizen — in working to make our area a better place and fighting for badly-needed government reforms. That includes continuing to advocate term limits for state lawmakers, which I truly believe will help improve the quality of state government and move South Carolina forward.
Again, thank you for making this such a meaningful experience.
David Herndon
Daniel Island