JULIE SMITH: Late night toddy may have helped with the pain

I think maybe most long-married couples have a “yikes!” moment, when the wedding vows get real.
Mine came last week in CVS, when I snagged the last men’s urinal. Flimsy plastic in a familiar shape, it was $10.99, and priceless.
What happened? you ask. Widdle happened — he went and fell down the stairs.
Important facts, in no particular order: Once a week, Widdle stays at our shack on the river while I remain in town. The outside staircase is slick as an otter’s coat. It rained that day. He wore Crocs. He’d had a few toddies with friends.
When my cell phone rang at 12:57 a.m., I was awake, even though I’m usually dead to the world by 10 p.m. I almost didn’t answer, and here’s why: Widdle, on “river nights,” likes to call me, faking a drunken slur, with made-up emergencies: “I’m in jail! Can you make bail?” “I’m in a ditch on I-95. Send help!” Then he cracks himself up laughing.
So when I answered and he croaked, “I need help, I’m hurt,” I replied, “Don’t play me at 1 a.m. This will not end well.”
He insisted he was injured, and finally I said, “If you’re hurt, call [his buddy] Matthew!”
Pause. “O… kay?” he said, uncertainly. I hung up. Thirty seconds later he called back. “He’s not answering. Baby, I’m hurt. I tripped on the stairs.” I pulled on a hoodie and ran to the car.
Reader, you know what Widdle means to me. Imagine, then, my reaction when I saw him crumpled on the concrete at the bottom of the stairs. When I reached him, he opened his eyes. His left leg — he was wearing shorts — was already swelling ominously.
I couldn’t lift him and he couldn’t crawl, so he called our neighbor Rick, who hustled over and maneuvered him into the car. Twenty minutes later we were at the ER—which is when it started getting funny.
Widdle was wheeled inside with his ball cap and face mask askew, exhaling “adult beverage” fumes. He greeted the unflappable, gray-haired triage nurse and blurted: “I’m not going to lie, I had a toddy tonight and broke my ankle.”
She glanced down and replied calmly, “No, you broke your leg. Probably in two places.”
Widdle then proceeded to greet the X-ray tech and the ER nurse with the same words: “I’m not going to lie, I had a toddy tonight!” I bit my lips trying not to laugh.
After the X-ray, he fell asleep on a gurney in a curtained ER cubicle, where he remained for two-plus hours. As there were exactly zero other patients, this seemed curious.
Finally, at 4 a.m., I sidled up to the nurses’ station and said, “There’s a guy back there with a broken leg, and I was just wondering if he’s maybe going to get an aspirin before he turns 65 in December.”
Before you could say “Medicare, Part 2,” an attentive young osteopath appeared. When he walked in, Widdle roused himself, blinked and said, “Hey, doc! I’m not gonna lie…”
The doctor smiled. “That toddy may have helped,” he said. “How’s your pain?”
“Not so bad,” Widdle said.
“Exactly,” the doctor said.
The verdict: Tibia and fibula broken, surgery required.
We got home at 6:30 a.m. with a splinted leg, crutches, prescription painkillers, and a referral to an orthopedic surgeon.
Widdle’s leg now has a stapled incision, a titanium rod and four screws—and we’re navigating a new world of immobility, walkers and sponge baths. With six more weeks to go.
Will it be difficult? Well, I’m not gonna lie….