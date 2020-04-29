JEFFERSON: Absentee voting a good way to stay safe

As we approach May 11, 2020, let’s keep in mind the importance of the
Absentee Ballot Voting, as this is the beginning date which a register voter can cast a ballot. The eligibility requirements are as follows leading up to the
June 9th primary:
First of all, you will be able to vote for the candidate of your choice by stopping by the voter registration office in Berkeley County, from Monday thru Thursday between the hours of 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., as it stands as of April 22, 2020. If you chose to vote absentee by mail, a photo ID is not required to vote absentee. The following persons are eligible to vote absentee ballot:
1. Members of the Armed Forces or Merchant Marine serving outside their county of residence and their spouses & dependents.
2. Persons serving with the American Red Cross or with the United Service Organizations (USO) who are attached to and serving with the Armed Forces outside their country of residence.
3. Overseas Citizens.
4. Persons who are physically disabled.
5. Students attending school outside their county of residence.
6. Persons who for reasons of employment will not be able to vote on election day.
7. Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election day.
8. Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county.
9. Persons serving as a juror.
10. Persons admitted to a hospital as emergency patients on Election or within four days period before the election.
11. Person with a death or funeral.
12. Person confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial.
13. Persons attending to sick or physically disabled persons.
14. Certified poll watcher, poll manager, & county election officials working on Election Day.
15. Persons sixty-five years of age or older.
16. Persons who for religious reasons do not want to vote on a Saturday (Presidential Primaries Only).
Make sure the form is signed by the voter along with the witness signature as well.
My personal opinion is that unless the coronavirus pandemic is diminished by June 9, 2020, people’s lives maybe put in danger, and certainly putting poll workers at risk of being exposed to the virus may have disastrous consequences for the workers and voters of South Carolina. Please keep this in mind, stay safe and healthy.