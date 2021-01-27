Inauguration quotes

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC-01) on Wednesday issued the following statement regarding the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States:
“First, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank President Trump and Vice President Pence for their service to our country and to the American people.
“Congratulations are in order for President Joe Biden on his inauguration today as our nation’s next Commander-in-Chief. Right now, our nation is facing deep division and we must do our best to come together as Americans for the good of our country, rather than furthering this division. I am determined to work with the new Administration to move our nation forward and work hard for the Lowcountry and for America.
“The work over the last four years to lower taxes, create an economy unlike any other, pursue prison reform, ban offshore drilling, implement Operation Warp Speed, and more, are the things I am most proud of over the course of the Trump Administration. Today, we have to work twice as hard to have any hope of keeping these gains and earning back the trust of the American people. I will continue to work to protect our freedoms, using the Constitution as my guide. And as such, I will continue to be a strong, new voice for all those who seek the same.”
Today, Congressman James E. Clyburn (D-SC) issued the following statement on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:
“In this truly American moment, we begin anew. Democracy has won the day, and President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have met the moment.
“Symbols matter. Words matter. Actions matter.
“Today, this newly installed Administration has declared a new day in America. They will lead by precept and example and restore the calmness and courage needed to lead us out of this era of crisis and combat.
“Elected leaders on both sides of the aisle have come together today to celebrate this moment, and I am hopeful that is indicative of the days to come.
“Now, it is time to begin moving again toward ‘a more perfect Union.’”
“Just heard that our troops will be moved back inside tonight. (After their resting area was moved to nearby parking garage.) We owe our National Guard and law enforcement officials a debt of gratitude that we can never truly repay. They’ve put everything on the line to protect us. I’m glad to hear they’ll be back indoors tonight.
“We are all a part of a movement that you all started, and we are nowhere near done,” Harrison said recently to the Democratic National Committee. “I have no intention of letting victory turn into complacency. ... There is important work ahead of us.”
“ ‘Use that power wisely’ is what I told [Pres. Donald Trump] this morning. So Mr. President, you have a lot to be proud of in terms of accomplishments in policy. What happened on Jan. 6th is going to be part of this legacy. I think he pushed ‘the election was stolen’ too far, too long and too hard. And it seems to me that the president is ready to move on. He has been a friend. I will continue to work with him in the future, but I also look forward to working with President Biden.”