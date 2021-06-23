Hey! I don’t know why the online comments have a light gray background?

Good news, folks. A woman who married herself in 2015 is still together! And they said it wouldn’t last.
England resident Sophie Tanner, 42, wed herself after a 40-year courtship. These things take time.
According to The Daily Mail, Tanner opted to self-spouse herself after repeatedly picking loser boyfriends, with “loser” meaning “slept with her friends.”
She decided upon the wedding as a symbolic ritual, to express self-love. (That’s why God made mani-pedis, but whatever.)
As there are no legal requirements to wed oneself, she decided to host a “performance” at an outdoor festival in Brighton, conducting the quasi-ceremony on the steps of the Unitarian Church.
“It was a glorious, sunny day in May,” she recalled. “I got ready with my bridesmaids… I wore my vintage gown and carried a bouquet of sunflowers.”
Her dog was the ring bearer and everyone boogied down to Kendrick Lamar’s “I Love Myself” before her dad gave her away.
When she declared, “With this ring, I me wed," everyone cheered. You have to admit, her family and friends are ride-or-die.
My mom would’ve stopped taking my calls the first time I mentioned being engaged to me. On the big day, she’d have rolled her eyes and gone fishing.
Tanner said she might one day marry someone with a separate nervous system, but “it’s not a priority right now.”
She believes me-marriage makes her more eligible--she’s learned to deal with her issues, so a partner doesn't have to. Sorry, love: Marrying yourself is the biggest red flag in the history of red flags. Between you and a crazy cat lady, guys are going to pick the cat lady every time. And it’s not like you can keep it a secret—it’s on the Internet forever.
And online comments were hilarious:
Now she always gets the last word.
How was the honeymoon?
She married up.
Who gets the friends when they divorce?
No secrets in that marriage.
Tanner claims to have great respect for the institution of marriage. “I really admire couples who make it work,” she said. “I’m open to having a partner but I don’t see it as the only path to a happy and fulfilled life.”
That I can agree with. Marriage isn’t meant for everyone, but wedlock as performance art doesn’t quite make that point.
Tanner said her self-marriage “has certainly opened up some interesting discussions.”
One can imagine the polite English dinner parties: “Hullo, I’m Sophia; I’m married to me.” Stunned guest: “I must leave at once to wash my sheep. Do excuse me.”
Now--drum roll, please… Tanner, who runs the Instagram account @TheSologamist, has teamed up with a therapist friend and will soon be offering self-love workshops. But of course!
I like me fine, but I don’t want to marry myself. I know too much about me; there’s no mystery. But, speaking of secrets… we all have ‘em.
They may be big (who’s your daddy?), or small (cheating on keto). Secrets can be bad, if we’re talking about murder, Bernie Madoff-level theft or a double life on OnlyFans. Otherwise, who needs to know you smoked in college or that you despise your feet?
(A therapist friend once told me, “Our deepest wish is to be fully known. And our greatest fear is to be fully known.”)
In a great leap of faith, I’ve chosen--not once but twice--to marry people other than myself. The first time is where “Smith” comes from. The second time was to my beloved Widdle Baby.
I absolutely married up. And that’s no secret.
Julie R. Smith, who’s usually the oddest guest at any dinner party, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.