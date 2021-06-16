Heard any interesting news lately?

Sometimes I wake up and lie still for a few moments, wondering what new amazement the day will bring. Then I read my devotional and pray for clarity.
Yet I remain confused.
I don’t know how day-drinking + fake boobs = a reality show gig.
If 60 is the new 40, why hasn’t someone told my bosom? It could use some uplifting news.
Also, I’m a little unclear about who’s male, female, nonbinary, or possibly a pygmy goat. I don’t know if should say he, she, they, them or “baaaaaaahh!”
I’m not flaunting my white cisgender privilege; I’m not trying to unseat Archie Bunker. I get being attracted to the same sex. I get feeling like you were born the wrong gender. Fine, you do you--meaning you do whatever is necessary to live your best life. Don’t hide and don’t crawl.
I once knew a woman who preferred living/dressing as a man. She was perfectly nice and everyone said she was a great drywall guy, too. Live and let live.
Here’s my confusion: Alaska Airlines flight attendant/instructor Justin Wetherell complained to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) because when he’s airborne, AA requires him to wear either a male or female uniform. He claims this discriminates against employees like him, who feel they are neither man nor woman.
As an instructor, Wetherell can apparently wear what he wishes. As an FA, he’s “forced into Alaska Airlines' 'male' or 'female' uniform policies, neither of which fit me because I am non-binary… I am forced into one of two standards, often for up to four days at a time.”
The horror! The humanity! To think an employee is asked to pick a gender and wear the corresponding uniform! The mind reels.
“I am willing to follow all of the elements of the uniform policy for professional attire… but I don’t want to be forced into a binary uniform that excludes me and leads to me being misgendered at work," the Seattle-based Wetherell said.
Which begs the question, what does he want to wear? A uniform skirt and steel-toed boots? A feather boa and overalls? I have not seen an answer to this.
In a letter to Alaskan Airlines, the ACLU said AA’s policy “regulates every aspect of a flight attendant's appearance as part of either the 'male' or 'female' uniform, including which pants and cardigans employees may wear, whether hair [can be] up or down, how many earrings employees are allowed to wear, whether employees may wear makeup or just concealer…”
I remember when flight attendants were weighed regularly and grounded if they got chubby. That’s discriminatory. Asking an employee to pick a uniform and wear that uniform seems… reasonable. Nope, the ACLU said AA’s policy is a violation of anti-discrimination laws that prohibit discrimination based on “sex, gender identity, self-image and appearance.”
Joshua Block, senior staff attorney with the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Project said Alaska Airlines' “rigid gender categories demean employees who do not conform to gender stereotypes and interferes with their ability to do their jobs.”
Seriously? You can’t perform your duties without wearing a woman’s cardigan or extra earrings?
Alaska Airlines responded to the ACLU's letter and Wetherell's allegations thusly: "Alaska Airlines [is] a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. We have been a leader in the industry when it comes to inclusivity in our uniform and grooming standards… We are committed to making Alaska a place where everyone feels respected and belongs.”
Again, live and let live. But if you can’t fly without a tantrum, stay on the ground.
Julie R. Smith, who loves to fly, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.