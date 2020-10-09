Guest editorial: Privilege, profession and public service of lawyers

When we entered law school, most of us wanted to use our law degree in some way to further justice in our communities, help others and promote social good. After graduation, and as our careers began to evolve, we held on to those values, but our time became more limited and the demands of being a lawyer settled in.
Being a lawyer is hard work and often stretches us so thin that finding time for public service is something easily put off in the face of the numerous other obligations. But now, more than ever, our communities need lawyers to provide legal representation to those who cannot afford it, and to rise to the commitment of offering equal representation to all.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolinians who never expected to have to ask for help found themselves in the position where they need legal assistance but can only afford to pay a fraction the cost or cannot pay for legal services at all. Before the pandemic, the Palmetto State was home to the nation’s highest rates of eviction filings, and those numbers are anticipated to increase. The South Carolina Bar Pro Bono Program, SC Legal Services and community partners have established a COVID-19 hotline and helped hundreds of South Carolinians in need, but calls continue.
During Celebrate Pro Bono Week, October 26-30, as we recognize and applaud the countless hours of pro bono work performed by lawyers each year, we also encourage our fellow South Carolina lawyers to recognize the privilege and honor of being a lawyer and the professional obligation we all have to engage in public service.
Every lawyer remembers the first year of law school. There were the academic demands, an overwhelming abundance of new information, legal vocabulary, countless hours spent learning how to apply the law and learning how to balance all those challenges with everyday life. Even after law school, the learning never stops because as practitioners of the law, it is our professional obligation to navigate legal principles in the judicial system.
Now, imagine someone with much less education, or no education at all, who grew up with limited or no resources, and is now facing some sort of challenge that requires navigating through the legal system. This is where the recognition of your privilege to practice law is critical.
Lawyers are given a license to provide advice and representation to others based on the ability to effectively problem solve, comprehend and apply intricate laws and legal principals, and communicate for and advocate on behalf of others. This privilege can and should be used to benefit justice, provide equal representation, and promote social good.
Being a lawyer is not just a business, it is a profession. To honor our profession and our responsibility means we promote equality within and access to the legal system. As Sandra Day O’Connor stated, “public service marks the difference between a business and a profession. While a business can afford to focus solely on profits, a profession cannot. It must devote itself to first to the community it is responsible to serve. I can imagine no greater duty that fulfilling this obligation. And I can imagine no greater pleasure.”
To those South Carolinians who need help with legal services because of the effects COVID-19 has made on your lives in recent months, the SC Bar offers a variety of resources including information about its hotline and an online legal question and answer service at www.scbar.org/covidhelp.
Thank you to all South Carolina lawyers who have provided pro bono representation, assisted in the SC Bar Pro Bono Program, and/or supported pro bono efforts. Your work has positively impacted lives, and in the legal profession, there is no greater responsibility than a lawyer’s ability to positively influence and change a person’s life, and there is no greater reward than knowing that you have done so.
As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “If you want to be a true professional, you will do something outside yourself. Something to repair tears in your community. Something to make life a little better for people less fortunate than you. That’s what I think a meaningful life is – living not for oneself, but for one’s community.”
Jennifer Peck Woodruff is the chair of the South Carolina Bar Pro Bono Board and practices at Peck Legal Associates, LLC in Lexington. Brett Lamb Stevens is the vice chair of the SC Bar Pro Bono Board and practices at Stevens Law, LLC in Columbia.