GUEST EDITORIAL: If your tree could talk ...

If Your Tree Could Talk
If the tree you’re looking at could talk, what might it say? The wizened old oak tree in my front yard might say, “Thank you.”
Why? Because I saved its life. When Hugo struck 30 years ago, the oak was decapitated, its tall trunk standing dismembered, except for a few nubs where limbs had been. A tree company wanted to cut it down, but I said no.
Imagine if I’d said yes. Could 30 years have produced a tree that provided such habitat and food for generations of animals, as well as shade for the street, its pedestrians, and our house, not to mention reminding us of resurrection?
Now that hurricane season is here, property-owners will again be faced with questions about trees. Why not cut them down? What do they offer?
Fortunately, the town of Summerville is engaged in a grant-funded project through the South Carolina Forestry Commission, studying the location of trees, the benefits they offer, especially their canopies, and voids that need filling. Led by Summerville’s Director of Planning Jessi Shuler and guided by Town Staff, environmental nonprofits, and citizen advocates, the Town has partnered with the Green Infrastructure Center to produce the research, evaluation, and recommendations from 2020 to 2021.
Taking a hard look from business, we might ask: What is the value of trees?
Trees Improve the Environment
-Trees clean our air and water by removing tons of pollutants in their leaves, limbs, trunks, and roots from the atmosphere and soil each year, thereby enhancing the quality of two essentials: our air and water.
- They reduce both the greenhouse effect and global warming.
-Since a mature tree absorbs 1000s of gallons of water per year and their canopies slow rain velocity, trees reduce both the amount of storm water and the risks of flooding.
Trees Reduce Energy Costs
-Studies by the US Forest Service show that trees properly placed around homes can reduce a.c. costs by 30% and save between 20% and 50% on energy needed for heating.
Trees Improve the Economy
-Trees improve property values by between 10% and 20%, and buildings surrounded by trees rent more quickly and hold tenants longer.
-Retail areas with trees attract more shoppers who stay longer in the area.
Following Hurricane Hugo, a survey of Lowcountry residents found that, more than any of the other damaged or destroyed items, people missed trees the most. Despite damage, many trees can be saved through appropriate pruning and follow-up care by professionals, such as arborists certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA Certified). Beware of fly-by-night companies. If a tree is not in imminent danger of falling, you can often wait up to a month to decide its fate. Don’t be afraid to ask for references and to see a copy of a company’s proof of insurances.
Before hurricane season arrives, you should inspect your property, preferably with a professional to look for potential problems, such as trunks with large cavities or large limbs that may be dead, detached, dangling, or diseased. For excellent guidance, see https://www.summervillesc.gov/207/The-Impact and the S.C. Forestry Commission’s website, https://www.state.sc.us/forest/urban.htm.
This project will produce an updated Urban Tree Canopy map, a map of possible planting areas throughout the Town, a Trees and Stormwater calculator, and a tree planting campaign, based on a tree canopy goal and the organization of a tree advocacy/planting group.
With all this in mind, as you look anew at a tree, what might it say? We hope that as a result of this tree appreciation project, it will not only be the tree that is speaking, but you also, saying “Thank you.”
George McDaniel, retired director of Drayton Hall, and Danny Burbage, retired arborist of city of Charleston, are both citizen advocates, participating in this project.