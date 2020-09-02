Evening Rotary Foundation grant to benefit survivors of traumatic loss

Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy expressed thanks to a recent $1,500 grant from the Rotary Club of Summerville Evening Charitable Foundation Inc.
Through this grant, survivors of traumatic loss will receive essential grief resources from Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy’s Survivor Care Team.
“You may have lost a loved one to homicide or suicide, but you don’t have to be alone,” said Rich Robinson, executive director at Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.
Survivors are supported by Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy on scene when the loss occurs through the presence of a chaplain and over the following days, weeks, and months through the Survivor Care Team. The Survivor Care Team provides essential access to grief support for survivors grieving the traumatic loss of a loved one.
During these visits, trained Survivor Care Team members provide a listening ear, relevant literature, a basket of comforting items, information on support groups, and access to additional resources.
Many of these volunteers provide a personal level of hope through peer support, as they have also experienced the traumatic loss of a loved one. All services are provided at no charge to the recipient.
“Each survivor care team member helps a person who is grieving to know that they are not alone in their loss, said Patty Davis, co-leader of the Survivor Care Team. "The gift of these books can help the survivor navigate their journey of grief.”
For more information, or to support Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, visit www.CoastalCrisisChaplain.org or contact Samantha Gonzalez, Samantha@CoastalCrisisChaplain.org.
About Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy: Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization with the mission to be a light in the depth of pain and a hope in the day to day for first-responders, individuals, and the community.