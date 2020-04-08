Elected leaders off words of comfort during crisis

With COVID-19 modeling showing April will be a potentially devastating month across the nation, U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Chris Coons (D-DE) and U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO-05) and Mark Walker (R-NC-06) are calling for our country to come together in non-denominational, private, and voluntary prayer at Noon every day.
“In April, we ask our nation to come together in prayer at Noon each day to help lift up those suffering from COVID-19, protect our health care professionals and first responders, and bring clarity and strength to the Coronavirus Task Force and state public health officials leading our response.
Be it after the shootings at Mother Emanuel church or the horrific attacks on September 11, 2001, in times of tragedy, our country often turns to faith and prayer to unite us in common resolve. With the projected death toll from coronavirus currently estimating at least 100,000 people, we can all do our part – from social distancing and washing our hands to keeping those on the frontlines of this battle in our prayers each day.”
Graham supports CARES Act, plans to revisit unemployment provision
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) made the following statements on Senate passage of the CARES Act and his vote in support of the Sasse Amendment, which was defeated.
The CARES Act will now be sent to the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I appreciate President Trump and his team, led by Secretary Mnuchin, for working with like-minded Republicans and Democrats to help get this bill over the line. My Senate Republican colleagues led by Senator McConnell, did our best to shape this bill and keep it focused on the problems at hand.
“I voted yes because this bill, while far from perfect, will do a lot of good for people who are under tremendous stress and pressure.
“The economic stabilization fund will leverage up to $4 trillion in private capital to sustain jobs and speed an economic recovery. Grants to small business will help save millions from bankruptcy. Direct payments to individuals and families, along with unemployment benefits, will keep peoples lights on and refrigerators stocked. Help is on the way to the doctors and nurses who are in need of medical supplies, as this bill includes significant funding directed to help them.
“While the unemployment system in this bill needs to be fixed, on balance this legislation will help save the country.”
The Sasse Amendment would have corrected an error in the bill that would cause some individuals to make more money from unemployment benefits than they would working a 40 hour a week job. It failed by a vote of 48-48..
“While our efforts on the Sasse Amendment fell short, I am not giving up. Our amendment would have ensured we do not pay people more to be on unemployment than to actually get up and go work a 40 hour a week job.
“If we don’t change this provision, we will have created a great incentive for people to leave the workforce. Under the current setup, some people’s wages could actually be temporarily increased by 150 percent by leaving the workforce.
“This is a perverse incentive which needs to be fixed.”
Clyburn announces funding for health centers
Today, U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn announced more than half a million dollars in coronavirus supplemental funding for Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the sixth congressional district. These funds are part of the total $100 million appropriated for CHCs in the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was Congress’ first response to COVID-19, enacted on March 6th.
“The first COVID-19 response package provided $8.3 billion in supplemental grants and expanded telemedicine services to CHCs for the development of treatments and prevention, preparedness, and response measures. Congress passed a second package, which was enacted on March 18th, that ensures free coronavirus testing, increases support for Medicaid, provides for two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of family and medical leave, enhances unemployment insurance, and strengthens nutrition initiatives including SNAP.
“I am pleased these discretionary funds are being disseminated quickly. Community Health Centers are on the front lines of the current crisis and their infrastructure is being strained beyond capacity.
“This vital funding is a good first step in aiding health care providers as they continue to serve rapidly increasing medical needs.
“Last night, the Senate agreed to a third round of funding. I plan to vote for the agreement and will continue to advocate in Congress for additional support to health care providers so that they are prepared to treat each patient in need of medical care. Community Health Centers have always been an effective means to reach underserved communities, and their service is needed now more than ever.”
Grooms offers words of hope
“All of us are concerned about the pandemic and its impact on our health, our families, our businesses, our community, our economy, and our livelihood. Together, and with God’s help, we will get through this and we will be stronger as a state and as a nation.
— S.C. Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Bonneau