Dominion sandbagging request for rate hike

To the Editor:
Here we go again. Just like SCE&G would do, Dominion Energy is asking for a 7.7% rate increase. They probably realize that that amount of increase would not be approved by the Public Service Commission (PSC) , but they, in reality, want only half of that amount.
This is what the PSC will probably approve. This tactic is exactly what SCE&G did for years to the customers in South Carolina. Let's hope that the new PSC will see through this and not allow an increase during the trying times of this COVID-19 pandemic.
John Atkinson
Summerville