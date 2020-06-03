Decorating 101, or why my drapes don’t match

I surf decorating blogs, and I shouldn’t.
For one thing, I usually only do it when I’m sick in bed (like right now, yay), so I’m cranky to start with. Which brings us to the next thing….
I’m so tired of white on white. Most kitchens in blogland have white walls, white cabinets, a white apron-front sink, white subway tile, white (quartz or marble) countertops, white islands and white cake stands topped with white ceramic bunnies.
Family rooms have white linen sofas, white tables, chunky white throws and white-washed fireplaces.
Scrolling through a few dozen photos of that makes me feel like I’m in an igloo. It also hurts my eyes. Literally, the glare of the sun bouncing off all that white hurts my eyes. The sunlight is so bright because A) The photos are always over-exposed and B) Residents of blogland worship natural light, and often opt for no window coverings at all.
This freaks me all the way out. No curtains? That’s just asking people to get an eyeful while you’re doing naked yoga.
Know what else freaks me out? Parquet floors (who knows why), cluttered kitchen counters, tablecloths, skylights (see parquet floors) and those magnetic wall strips that display ALL THE KNIVES. That just screams slasher movie.
Some blogs just make me tired, with multiple tabs for recipes, printables, decorating, crafts, organizing, and my favorite, “shop my house!”
One blog is written by a seemingly sweet lady whose every post consists of her moving one chair around in different rooms. She bought this French-style chair from a consignment store. It started off in her foyer, and then began traveling. After seeing it in every room but the bathroom, and unwilling to believe this was the entire focus of the blog, I posted: “Hi! I think it wants to live in the master bedroom!”
She replied, “That’s what my husband says! But what does he know?” Since then she’s had it reupholstered and it’s made its way around the entire house again.
Another issue: In these amazing décor photo shoots there are no cereal bowls on the ottoman, backpacks on the stairs or even exposed lamp cords. (HOW, when the lamp tables are in the middle of the room?) We all know that family room looks very different when the family is actually, you know, living in it.
I know all this sounds snarky. Maybe I’m just jealous. A beautiful, cozy home is something I aspire to. It’s just that so many beautiful, cozy homes look exactly alike, from the rustic bench in the mudroom to the tufted headboard in the master bedroom.
Not that my home is blog-worthy: The den carpeting is threadbare, our wedding photos are on the wall (apparently that’s a decorating don’t) and the spare bedroom furniture is from four different decades. Tacky, tacky. (Also, we have ceiling fans in every room and our master bedroom is a matched set, which means we are hopelessly bougie.)
I love comfortable couches and chairs with soft, squishy pillows; bookshelves crammed with books and art; lined drapes; red-and-white buffalo checks; oil paintings; red-patterned wallpaper; china and crystal cabinets; blue willow ginger jars; fresh flowers; and tailored bed skirts.
We don’t actually have all those things, because 1) we’re not rich and 2) I’m not very creative, but I know what I’ll buy if we ever win the lottery.
It’s time to take my temperature, and possibly a nap. I’ll probably dream about waking up in a beautiful, cozy house. With no curtains.