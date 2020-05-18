Death Notices

DINGLE, Johnny, 75, of Moncks Corner, an Army veteran, retired longshoreman and husband of Joann Dingle, died May 13. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
GASKINS, Cindy Mae, 52, of Moncks Corner died May 12. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
GROOMS, Jerry William, 66, of Moncks Corner died May 13. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HIOTT, Joseph Wade, 52, of Moncks Corner died May 15. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
LIVINGSTON, Danny Drew, 65, of Ridgeville died May 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
McCRAY, Elijah Harry, 67, of Pineville, a retired bird guide with Oakland Hunting Club and husband of Emily McCray, died May 14. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
MELFI, Patricia Hutto, 74, of Summerville, a homemaker and wife of Anthony Melfi, died May 14. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
MONEY, Roger Lee, 65, of Cross, an Army veteran, transport truck driver and husband of Debbie Darrell Money, died May 13. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MYERS, Michael Grant, 70, of Summerville, a retired lieutenant in the Navy, senior engineer government contractor and husband of Kathy Myers, died May 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
PENDER, Phyllis Ann Chambers, 73, of Bonneau died May 14. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
RIVERS, Betty L., 82, of Goose Creek, wife of Leroy Rivers, died May 16. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
SCOTT, Dorthea Smalls, 72, of Moncks Corner died May 14. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
SUMMERS, William Frye Jr., 74, of Daniel Island, a Presbyterian minister and husband of Lynn Waddey Summers, died May 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WILSON, Debbie Ann Sires, 61, of St. Stephen died May 14. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.