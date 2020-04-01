COVID-19 quotes

They Said It
Michael Osterholm is the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at University of Minnesota. He’s been widely quoted in the news lately. Here are some of his talking points.
“We are all in the same COVID virus soup right now. No health care organization in the country is well suited, is well prepared to respond to this in terms of stockpiles of protective equipment.”
— St. Paul Pioneer Press, Mar 20
“There is a real downside to [closing schools]. If we lose 20% of our nurses or any of the occupational areas we have in healthcare, this could add a really devastating impact on our delivery of healthcare during the middle of this pandemic situation.”
— Rochester Post-Bulletin, Mar 15.
“We’re in a fight against this virus. We don’t have time for double talk. We need straight talk.”
Fox News, Mar 13, 2020
“There are two kinds of people in this country: those who are in quarantine and those who will be soon.... I think the challenges are many, but I feel like we’re poised to respond [to COVID-19].”
Duluth News Tribune, Mar 13, 2020
“Right now we’re approaching this like it’s the Washington, D.C., blizzard — for a couple days we’re shut down. This is actually a coronavirus winter, and we’re in the first week.”
CNBC, Mar 10, 2020
“This [COVID-19] virus is already all around the country. Think of this like seasonal influenza. We have regions that in any given week have more activity than other regions, but by the time the entire season is done, it’s covered the entire country. And when was the last time anyone thought of quarantining the United States for seasonal influenza?”
Bloomberg News, Mar 3, 2020
