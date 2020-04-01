Contact your legislators

Berkeley County Council
Johnny Cribb, County Supervisor, 843-719-4094.
Joshua Whitley, Dist. 2, 843-696-9094.
Phillip Obie II, County Council District 3, 843-532-6243.
Tommy Newell, County Council District 4, 843-442-2109.
Brandon Cox, County Council District 5, brandon.cox@berkeleycountysc.gov.
Jack H. Schurlknight, County Council District 6, 843-830-1804.
Caldwell Pinckney Jr., County Council District 7, 803-492-3150.
Steve C. Davis, County Council District 8, 843-761-7727.
State of South Carolina
Rep. Joseph H. Jefferson Jr., D-Pineville, (Dist. 102) 803-734-2936, 843-991-0519, 843-567-4386.
Rep. Sylleste Davis, R-Moncks Corner (Dist. 100), Email: syllestedavis@gmail.com. 803-212-6930, 843-761-4204.
Rep. Joseph S. Daning, R-Goose Creek. (Dist. 92 — Berkeley County). 803-734-2951. 843-553-9288.
Sen. Lawrence K. “Larry” Grooms, R-Charleston (Dist. 37) 803-212-6400.
Senator Paul G. Campbell, Jr., R-Berkeley County (Dist. 44) 803-212-6230, 843-569-0089, 843-296-1001.
Rep. Krystle N. Matthews, D-Ladson (Dist. 117), 803-212-6879, 843-310-8755.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201, 803-734-2100.
United States of America
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-South Carolina Dist. 1, 423 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, 2500 City Hall Lane, 3rd Floor Suite, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-727-4525.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, 530 Johnnie Dodds, Boulevard, Suite 202, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, 843-849-3887.
Pres. Donald J. Trump. 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500.