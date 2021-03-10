Contact Your Elected Officials

Berkeley County Council
Johnny Cribb, County Supervisor, 843-719-4094.
Dan Owens, Dist. 1, dan.owens@berkeleycountysc.gov.
Joshua Whitley, Dist. 2, 843-696-9094.
Phillip Obie II, County Council Dist. 3, 843-532-6243.
Tommy Newell, County Council Dist. 4, 843-442-2109.
Brandon Cox, County Council Dist. 5, brandon.cox@berkeleycountysc.gov.
Jack H. Schurlknight, County Council Dist. 6, 843-830-1804.
Caldwell Pinckney Jr., County Council Dist. 7, 803-492-3150.
Steve C. Davis, County Council Dist. 8, 843-761-7727.
State of South Carolina
Rep. Joseph H. Jefferson Jr., D-Pineville, (Dist. 102) 803-734-2936, 843-991-0519, 843-567-4386.
Rep. Sylleste Davis, R-Moncks Corner (Dist. 100), Email: syllestedavis@gmail.com. 803-212-6930, 843-761-4204.
Rep. Joseph S. Daning, R-Goose Creek. (Dist. 92 — Berkeley County). 803-734-2951. 843-553-9288.
Sen. Lawrence K. “Larry” Grooms, R-Charleston (Dist. 37) 803-212-6400.
Sen. Brian Adams, R-Berkeley County (Dist. 44), 803-212-6056.
Rep. Krystle N. Matthews, D-Ladson (Dist. 117), 803-212-6879, 843-310-8755.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201, 803-734-2100.
United States of America
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina Dist. 1, 803-212-6717, 843-580-6223.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, 2500 City Hall Lane, 3rd Floor Suite, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-727-4525.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, 530 Johnnie Dodds, Boulevard, Suite 202, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, 843-849-3887.
Pres. Joe Biden. 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500.
DORCHESTER COUNTY
Harriet Holman, 843-563-0196, HHolman@DorchesterCountySC.gov
David Chinnis, 843-801-2326, DChinnis@DorchesterCountySC.gov
George Bailey, 843-563-2314, GBailey@DorchesterCountySC.gov
Todd Friddle, 843-832-0196, TFriddle@DorchesterCountySC.gov
Eddie Crosby, 843-832-0196, ECrosby@DorchesterCountySC.gov
William "Bill" Hearn, 843-442-5787, Bill.WRHearn@gmail.com
Jay Byars, 843-324-6732, ByarsJ@gmail.com
State of South Carolina
Rep. Gil Gatch, R-Dorchester County (Dist. 94), 803-212-6871.
Rep. Chris Murphy, R-Dorchester County, 803-212-6925, 843-832-1120.
Rep. Marvin "Mark" Smith, R-Charleston (Dist. 99), 803-212-6719, 843-442-8371
Rep. Joseph H. Jefferson Jr., D-Pineville, (Dist. 102) 803-734-2936, 843-991-0519, 843-567-4386.
Sen. Lawrence K. “Larry” Grooms, R-Charleston (Dist. 37) 803-212-6400.
Sen. Brian Adams, R-Goose Creek (Dist. 44), 803-212-6056
Rep. Krystle N. Matthews, D-Ladson (Dist. 117), 803-212-6879, 843-310-8755.
Sen. Sean M. Bennett, R-Dorchester County (Dist. 38), 205 Gressette Bldg., Columbia 29201. 803-212-6410, 843-821-3352, 843-821-3009
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201, 803-734-2100.
United States of America
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina Dist. 1, 803-212-6717, 843-580-6223.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, 2500 City Hall Lane, 3rd Floor Suite, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-727-4525.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, 530 Johnnie Dodds, Boulevard, Suite 202, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, 843-849-3887.
Pres. Joe Biden, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500.