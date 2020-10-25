Civil discourse harmed

Regarding an Oct. 6 letter, the Iran Nuclear Deal was negotiated by the United Nations Security Council.
The entire purpose was to limit Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons, according to Factcheck.org.
President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord, which reduced our international credibility.
The United States can no longer be considered a steadfast ally.
The Serbia-Kosovo agreement is misnamed. Each nation signed separate “agreements,” which encouraged economic progress.
The United States signed neither.
The China travel ban was a travel restriction. U.S. citizens, their immediate family and permanent residents were allowed to travel. We already were infected. Facts matter.
The most devastating result of this administration is destruction of civil discourse. To demonize the other party has become a rally applause point.
I am now being called names and being accused of not being patriotic because of my political party. Lindsey Graham, at a recent meeting with the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police in Myrtle Beach, threatened liberals that he’s going to “kick your a--.”
He’s my senator. Please vote. It’s our responsibility to save the Great Experiment.
Darlene Mulhern
Summerville