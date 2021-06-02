Breaking news: The sky is falling!

Moncks Corner, SC (29461)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.