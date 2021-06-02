Breaking news: The sky is falling!

No, it’s just tigers on the loose in Texas, a mom wearing booty shorts, a guy proposing with some help from KFC…. Here we go:
• A TikTok poster racked up more than 14 million views with his unique proposal: He hid the ring in a KFC meal. The guy starts recording as he and his girlfriend are happily picnicking in a park. She grabs one of the Colonel’s biscuits, cracks it open and POW—there sits a diamond ring. Y’all. Can I just say that my husband knows not to hide jewelry in my food? That diamond ring would have gone down my gullet as I gulped the biscuit whole. P.S., She said yes, it’s a lovely ring, and let’s all hope KFC caters the wedding.
• A porcelain bowl that cost $35 at a Connecticut yard sale was actually a rare, 15th-century Chinese artifact—and sold at a Sotheby's auction for $721,800. Only six other bowls of its kind are known to exist; none are in the U.S. The small blue-and-white glazed bowl, adorned with a pattern of lotus and chrysanthemum blossoms, dates back to the Ming dynasty and sparked a fierce bidding war. Funnily enough, I bought an identical bowl at Pier One last year. It’s the perfect size for ice cream. Starting bids, anyone? Anyone…?
• In Houston, it’s tiger-1, police-0. Officers caught a man who drove off with a Bengal tiger, but the critter’s still at large. A neighbor said he was eating dinner when he glanced out his window and saw the tiger chilling on the lawn. Instead of yelling, “Help, I’m hallucinating!” he went out and took photos. "It seemed a bit skittish," he said, which is like saying a cobra looks a little poisonous. A deputy responded and drew his weapon. Then another man—26, out on bond for a murder charge--rushed out of his house and pleaded with the officer not to shoot. (This man’s lawyer says he doesn’t own the tiger.) When more officers arrived, the suspect loaded the tiger into a white SUV and drove off, as one does with tigers in Texas. The driver was eventually caught, but as this goes to press the nine-month-old tiger, named India, was still footloose and fancy-free, despite a widespread search. (All together now, “The eyes of Texas are upon us….”) P.S. Owning a tiger in Houston is a Class C misdemeanor with a maximum $500 fine.
• A mom got kicked out of an Oklahoma Six Flags amusement park for wearing too-short shorts. Judging by the viral video, they WERE too short, but nicely showcased her thigh tattoos. When security spotted her, they said she had to buy longer shorts or leave. Apparently Okie Mom’s clothes violated the park’s dress code. Instead of saying, “Sorry my bum’s hanging out,” she responded “with profanity and offensive conduct, including further exposing her buttocks,” a Six Flags spokesman said. She and her family were ejected “because of her behavior towards the police, our team members, and other park guests.” The woman then started braying about having autism, being body shamed and targeted, etc. as her 11-year-old mortified child wept. Mom wasn’t arrested but the family was escorted out, and she claimed she was banned for five years. All of which begs the question, why did they take her money at the entrance? And did they refund the ticket costs? The good news is, she’s got five years to get more tattoos.
Julie R. Smith, who’s also worried about the chicken wing shortage, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.