Biden plan kills 11,000 jobs, raises environmental concerns

To the Editor:
With his pen, President Biden eliminated 11,000 or so jobs on the petroleum pipe line.
This action also caused motels and hotels in the area to lose their tenants, the pipe line workers.
This action was taken, supposedly to save the environment — a lie. The truth is that a number of railroads contributed heavily to the Democrats because they want to haul the petroleum.
If there is an accident with railroads hauling petroleum, the damage to the environment will be worse than damage from a well-built pipeline.
Bill Hausler
Summerville