BARNES: Fetter to provide mobile COVID vaccination clinic at Pineville church

Beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m., on Feb. 11, the Fetter Health Care Network will offer a mobile vaccination clinic for individuals based on South Carolina DHEC guidelines.
The clinic will be provided at the Day Dawn Baptist Church, 2057 Highway 45, Pineville. As of this writing, they are vaccinating only health care professionals, individuals age 70 and older, mission-critical government employees and long-term care facility residents and staff.
However, it is important for everyone to continue to review the guidelines as they may include additional categories of individuals by Feb. 11.
When you arrive, follow the instructions provided. For the privacy of the clinical setting, participants are requested to refrain from taking photos or video. Everyone is asked to wear a face covering. Public restrooms are not available.
What to Bring? Personal identification, employment identification if applicable and insurance card if applicable.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Joletta Barnes on her induction into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, North Carolina. Joletta is a daughter of Jemore’ Barnes McDowell, formerly of Pineville.
Congratulations as well to Minister Anthony Jones, on his Ministerial Ordination, Dec. 29, at the Glenarden Baptist Church in Glenarden, Maryland, under Pastor John K. Jenkins Sr.
Anthony is the son-in-law of Rebecca M. Gaillard of Pineville, and to Minister Tonya H. P. Jackson, on her elevation to the position of Elder, in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Denomination, in a ceremony at the Kenneth Monroe Transformational Center, Rock Hill, under Bishop Mildred B. Hines.
Minister Jackson is a daughter of Cleve Hawkins and Jessica J. Hawkins, formerly of St. Stephen.
Items of Interest
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468 or email ybarnes@homesc.com.