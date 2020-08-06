2020s calamities have numbed our senses

This is how crazy our world is now: News that would’ve been a jaw-dropper six months ago now barely gets an eyebrow twitch.
Yesterday I was scrolling through The Daily Mail (it’s a British tabloid, but they break U.S. news before CNN, Fox, NY Times, etc. This happens on the daily). On the “U.S. News” page was this headline in 48-point type: “MAN CLINGS TO CAB OF 18-WHEELER FOR NINE MILES ON FLORIDA TURNPIKE.” And I said, “Meh.” Didn’t even click on it.
In 2019, I’d have read the story before finishing the headline. I’d want to know what, how, why. I’d send the link to my brother, T-Bob, with our usual disclaimer: “You can’t make this stuff up!”
But I didn’t. I shrugged and kept scrolling.
That’s what 2020 has done to us. We’re exhausted, burned out and dog-paddling frantically just to stay in sight of the shore. We’ve flinched so often we’re losing the startle reflex.
My theory is that we’ve all become inured to calamity. This year has out-calamitied Calamity Jane. She at least is resting in peace in Deadwood Cemetery. We’re left here to deal with COVID-19, murder hornets, record unemployment, education issues, sex abuse in the highest reaches of power, bitter partisanship, hurricanes, heated Facebook feuds ranging from racial equality to “my child will never wear a mask.” And let’s not forget zombie cicadas. What’s next, flying honey badgers?
So many things are changing daily. The hardest factor for me is the uncertainty. How long will we wear masks? (Which is one more thing to forget in the morning—purse, check; phone, check; keys, check; water bottle, check; mask… turn around and go back.) When can students return to classrooms? How long will we be six feet apart? When will a vaccine become widely available? If someone coughs on me, should I jump off a cliff?
On the bright side, we still have sunsets and guacamole and music (The Killers* have a new album coming out, yay!). Also, you can buy toilet paper and hand sanitizer in stores again. There’s still The Office on Netflix and old friends and afternoons on the river. Plus, I found a new recipe for flourless chocolate chip cookies. So, things are looking up.
In fact, even on days when I can’t imagine what “normal” might look like, I know we’ll get there. We’ll do what we’ve always done, and put aside our differences to work together. We’ll figure it out.
My prayer is that the recent insanity has made us realize how resilient we are, how tough we can be. We’re Americans. We don’t lie down, we fight back. We help each other out of tight spots. Whether we’re black, white, brown, rich poor, “bin-yah” or “come-yah,” we’re in this together.
See you on the other side. Until then, keep your head up. The shore’s getting closer.
P.S. In the Florida incident, a bleeding man ran onto I-95 north near Boynton Beach, waving for help. The driver of an 18-wheeler stopped. The man climbed up on the cab and started beating the windshield with a metal object. The driver, understandably freaked, took off with the man clinging to the hood. For the next nine miles the man continued beating on the windshield, which was covered in blood and spiderweb cracks. State troopers finally pulled the trucker over and took the man into custody. Florida, y’all.
(*The Killers are legendary alt rockers whose founder, a devout Mormon, eschews drugs, smoking and alcohol. Names can be deceiving.)
Julie R. Smith, who’s still dog-paddling like mad, can be reached at widdleswife@AOL.com.