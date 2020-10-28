Obituary Zayda C. Yoder

Zayda Cannon Yoder, 91, of Henderson, NC and formerly of Summerville, S.C. died Sunday, October 25, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Born in Summerville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Clevland Cannon and Alberta Brown Cannon. She was the widow of William Malcolm Yoder.
Mrs. Yoder was a retired schoolteacher and was a member of Smyrna United Methodist Church in Moncks Corner, SC.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Smyrna United Methodist Church Cemetery in Monks Corner, SC, conducted by Father Donald A. Lowery.
Surviving are one daughter, Yolanda Kay Yoder; three granddaughters, Eugenia Kaylee Parish, Sarah Rosemary Parish and Mary Elizabeth Parish, and one grandson, William Albert Parish; one great grandson, Cannon Cain Parish; one sister, Melba Cannon Lee. She was preceded in death by one sister, Hilda Mary Elizabeth Cannon and one brother, M.C. Cannon.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home in Henderson, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.