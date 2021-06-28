Obituary Stephanie Michelle Brewer

Stephanie Michelle Brewer, daughter of Roger Dale and MaryAnne Marshall Brewer, passed away at home in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, on Wednesday, 23 June 2021, at the age of 39. With her spirit of giving, she was an avid believer in organ donation and was able to donate her corneas to help another regain eyesight. A graduate of Brenau Academy, she continued her education at Columbia College and Winthrop University culminating in a Bachelor of Science in Social Work at Winthrop. Having an artistic and creative personality, her free time was spent painting with water colors, creating jewelry, enjoying embroidery and cross-stitching, creating birdhouses from gourds, and music. A true low country woman, she was most relaxed being on the beach - hearing the crashing waves, smelling the salty air, digging her toes in the sand, and working on her tan in the shining sun!
Stephanie was a beautiful young woman, caring and loving, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.Throughout her life, she courageously approached every day with a smile and was always hopeful of “one day” having her dreams met. As a member of the Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, she believed “one day” she would be whole again and reunited with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Mary Dale Brewer; brothers: James R. Allen II and Roger D. Brewer II; uncles: Gleny S. Marshall and Mac Marshall; nieces: Chloe Helen Allen, Reagan Dale Brewer, Mary Iris Brewer, and Madeleine Diane Brewer; and many cousins.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Tom and Erline Marshall of Moncks Corner, South Carolina; paternal grandparents, N D and Genevieve Brewer of Jedburg, South Carolina; uncle, George S. Marshall; sister, Mary Marshall Allen; and brother, Thomas Glen Allen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Stephanie to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (https://www.jdrf.org/donate/) or the American Kidney Fund (https://www.kidneyfund.org). Both of these organizations have been instrumental with her transplant, recovery, and ongoing health care services.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, 7 July 2021, at 1PM in Biggin Cemetery.