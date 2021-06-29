Obituary Scott Parker Harmon

Scott Parker Harmon, age 64, of Moncks Corner, SC, died Friday, June 25 at a Charleston hospital. Scott bravely fought a very tough cancer battle.
Scott was born in Greenville, SC and was raised in Anderson, SC. He achieved the level of Eagle Scout. He was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School, Clemson University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served First Baptist in Williston, SC, Bethel Baptist in Sumter, SC, First Baptist in Dillon, SC, First Baptist in Moncks Corner, SC, Sale Street Baptist in Lake Charles, LA, First Baptist in Mount Olive, AL, and Burkemont Baptist in Morganton, NC. He faithfully served as Minister of Education, Youth, and Administration during his ministry. After his time in church ministry, he immensely enjoyed his coworkers and serving the faith community at Lifeway Christian Bookstore and was most recently employed by G4S security.
Scott is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Parks Harmon, his 2 daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Henderson, Rachel Harmon Chambers, and 4 precious grandchildren, Parker, Emma, Samuel, and Cora. He is also survived by a brother, Stuart Harmon of Anderson, SC, a sister, Hope Harmon Shaw (Steve) of Anderson, SC, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dorothy Harmon and one grandchild.
Scott enjoyed ministering in many facets. He led conferences and workshops for local churches, the South Carolina Baptist Association in Columbia, SC, and Ridgecrest Conference Center in Black Mountain, NC. He was a quiet, patient, well-respected, gentle, and even-tempered man who only spoke when he had something to say. His fun-loving and sarcastic sense of humor kept his family and friends laughing. He was an avid Clemson athletics fan and loved Nascar Racing. He showed his daughters what a kind and loving husband looked like by the ways he loved his wife for over 40 years. He loved his grandchildren fiercely and always showed up to support them. He was a weekly visitor of the Berkeley County Library where he instilled a love of reading in his youngest granddaughter.
Visitation will be Friday, July 2nd at 10 am until 12 pm at St. John’s Baptist Church in Pinopolis, SC. A graveside service will follow the visitation at St. John’s. Friends and family are encouraged to honor Scott’s memory by wearing Clemson apparel or Clemson team colors Friday.
The family requests no flowers but requests contributions to the family to help cover the cost of this unexpected passing and lengthy hospital stay or to a charity of their choice.