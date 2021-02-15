Obituary R. Michael Holcombe

Mr. R. Michael Holcombe of Moncks Corner, SC, entered eternal rest on February 13, 2021.
He leaves behind a loving wife of 54 years, Nancy Duke Holcombe, two devoted children Meredith Bell and Roger M. Holcombe (Miranda) and is survived by four grandchildren Preston M. D. Bell, Carrie Abigail Bell, Roger Michael Holcombe III (Trey), and Briggs Holcombe.
Born in Anderson, SC on February 11, 1944, Mike was the only son of Dewey and Edna Holcombe. He graduated in the last graduating class of Boys’ High School. He served in the US Army in the 3rd Special Forces during the Vietnam War Tett Offensive. He was a graduate of The Citadel in 1966 Band Company where he proudly played the trumpet. He received his banking certification at the SC Banking School in Columbia, SC, followed by a Professional Master of Banking at LSU School of Banking, and a Master of Accountancy at the University of Oklahoma.
Mike wore many hats during his 77 years of life. His passions included his family, his church and his community. He was a proud member of the First Presbyterian Church in Moncks Corner, SC, a member and CEO of Roper Berkeley Hospital of Moncks Corner, the past President and Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club of Moncks Corner, and an employee since 1979 of Farmers and Merchants Bank of Moncks Corner serving as Senior Vice President and Regional Executive.
He was a lover of old Western movies, sitting center table at Howards Restaurant of Moncks Corner, and of all music by Elmer Bernstein. He could be found any day sitting in his red leather chair reading a book, or in his favorite rocking chair on the back porch.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 1-3 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Moncks Corner, followed by the funeral at 3 PM. The burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Pinopolis, SC.
Memorial contribution may be sent to The Citadel, The Citadel Band, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC , 29409. Williamsburg Funeral Home in Kingstree, SC, will be handling funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.