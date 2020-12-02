Obituary MACIE "JACKIE" EDGEWORTH

Jackie Edgeworth, 82, widow of Stanley Edgeworth, passed away on 17 November following a short illness.
Jackie was born August 11, 1938 in Piedmont, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Nell Presley.
She is survived by her brother, R. Duke Presley, Piedmont S.C, her daughter and son in law, Marinely and Joy Montejo, Varnville,S.C. and seven grandchildren, Caleb, Nelida, Andrew, Elias, Samuel, Olivia and little Daniel who died at age one.
Jackie was working at the Berkeley Independent when she retired and moved to Charleston. She was an active member at Grace United Methodist Church. Due to the pandemic, no services will be held.
A memorial will be scheduled in the late spring at Grace Church in Charleston, SC. Memorials May be made to Grace Church or to the Shriners Hospital.