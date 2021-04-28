Obituary John Denver Adams

John Denver Adams, 59, passed away April 24, 2021.
John had made his home in Sylva, N.C., since 2011 and had previously resided in S.C.. He was a past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Vance, S.C., and an Army Reserve Vet. He loved to cook and was a master carpenter. John loved spending time with his grandkids and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Adams and Elizabeth Ellis and a brother, George Adams.
Left to cherish John’s memory are his wife of 21 years, Carrie Adams; children, Devin (Morgan) Clark and Sydney Moffit (Kris Tutt); sisters, Cyndee Marling, Lydia Lambert, and Mary Jo Villanueva; grandchildren, Caiden, McKenzie, Lailah, Jaxon, Lily, Keldon, and Kailani; in laws, Bob Seszko and Linda Masaric; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will have a small visitation at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.