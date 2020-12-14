Obituary: John D. Walter Jr.

John D. Walter Jr.
On December 4, 2020; John D. Walter Jr. passed away very peacefully in his home with family in Pinopolis, S.C. at the age of 75. He was proceeded in death by his parents John D. Walter Sr. And Kathryn Walter, along with his brother Gary who were all from Paradise, PA and step son John Heisler from PA. He is survived by his wife Lois Walter of Pinopolis, S.C., daughter Jennifer Semple her husband Jeff, grandsons Kyle and Conner Semple of Atglen, PA, son John D. Walter III. He is also survived by four step daughters Sharon and Cathy of PA, Michelle of N.C., and Debbie of S.C. and 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters Mitzi and Cindy of PA, Jane of MD, and his brother Ronald of N.C. John D. Walter was a US Navy veteran. He entered his military service on 18 Jun 1963. John served as an electrician on the USS Rigal and held the rank of EM3 (E-4) until his honorable discharge on 16 Jun 1967. During his enlistment he earned the National Defense Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. John D. Walter worked for Graham Packing Co. of York, PA for 41 years, from 1970 until 2011 as electrical/mechanical engineer. John belonged and was very active with the Monks Corner VFW Post 9509 since 2009