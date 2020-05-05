Obituary Gwendolyn Avis Brown Manigault

Gwendolyn Avis Brown Manigault, 64, of Moncks Corner, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from a non covid-19 related illness. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones during and in the period leading up to her transition, which took place at Summerville Hospice House.
A native and life-long resident of Moncks Corner, Gwen was born on August 21, 1955 of the late Annie Mae (Terry) Brown and the late Sanford Brown. She was the last heir of Annie Mae and Sanford’s children, who included the late Willie Calvin “W.C.” Brown and the late Sanford Leroy “Roy” Brown.
Gwen matriculated through the Berkeley County public school system and graduated from Berkeley High School in 1973, where she took up music and played varsity basketball. A lifetime lover of sports, she also played recreational softball. Thereafter she pursued an associate degree at Trident Technical College, and was for a time employed as a laboratory technician.
Gwen was born into Wesley United Methodist Church of Pinopolis, where she maintained lifelong ties and played the organ on occasion. Like all humans, Gwen was beautifully flawed, and her life embodied a deep complexity that stands as a testament to the power of the divine.
Gwen realized that the best way to show God was to show love, to sing and dance, and to reap laughter. She was quite the Renaissance woman, and augmenting her belief in God, were her belief in the powers of strong libations and ancestral ties, her love of reading and playing Spades, and her conviction in the healing that came from creating music.
At the time of her death, Gwen was surrounded by God, music, laughter, and love—just as she was in life. “Gwennie,” (as she was fondly known by her friends, children, and grandchildren) leaves behind a dynamic, blended family as well as a deep and vast community who are devasted by her untimely passing.
Gwen is survived by her son, Cherrieff Maurice (Sharon) Manigault of Moncks Corner, and her daughter LeRhonda (James) Manigault-Bryant of Williamstown, MA; her former husband William (Ethel) Manigault; ten grandchildren—Tyler Britt, LeVante Britt, Sierra Johnson, Kaychelle Britt, Raphael Johnson, Skylar Page, Justin Britt, Treyvelle Page, Christiana Manigault, Cy Manigault-Bryant; and one great-granddaughter, Bethany Lee.
Gwen will be fondly remembered by her nieces Shavon (Gregory) Jefferson of Goose Creek and Caroline (Robert) Comfort of Goose Creek, and her grand-nieces and nephews—Deion Williams, Karen Jefferson, Carmen Comfort and Robert Comfort, Jr.
Of special note is her friend and companion of over thirty years, Jimmie Shepard of Moncks Corner, Chaka Kahn (Donnie) Anderson of North Charleston, and Jamie Shepard of Charlotte, NC.
Gwen’s vast community also includes a plethora of close cousins, extended family, classmates and friends throughout the east coast. Her laughter, acerbic wit, sharp mind, and deep love will forever be missed.
A private committal is to be held at Westview Cemetery, with arrangements facilitated by Scott’s Mortuary of Moncks Corner. At a future time, a memorial will be held to celebrate the life of a wonderful mother and friend.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Gwendolyn’s memory to Summerville Hospice House, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486, or to Black Women’s Blueprint at www.blackwomensblueprint.org.