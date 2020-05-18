Obituary Danny Drew “Lucky” Livingston

Danny Drew “Lucky” Livingston 65 of Cross, SC was a retired truck driver and commercial fisherman passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence in the Mill Branch community of Ridgeville, SC. A Celebration of Life service in his honor will be held at Living By Faith Baptist Church at 2328 Nexton Parkway Summerville, SC (you may need to put the address in GPS as 1897 State Road. Summerville, SC 29483). Please join us and share your memories Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Mr. Livingston was born April 22, 1955 in Homer, Louisiana, he was the oldest son of George N. Livingston and Louise Perkins Livingston. He enjoyed spending every moment with his wife Sandra Livingston and taking her to dine out. He enjoyed playing, spending time and talking on the phone with his grandchildren. He enjoyed visits from family and talking on the phone daily with his daughters and best buddies. There are several other things he enjoyed doing daily such as sitting on his back porch watching the hummingbirds, playing with his 2 fur babies Little Bit and Prissy, cooking on his Alveron Grill and feeding his family, friends and church family, deer hunting, watching westerns and Tom & Jerry cartoons with the grands (he loved for Savannah, Landon and Grayson) to sit in his lap and watch that “Crazy Cat”), taking care of his lawn and last but not least serving the Lord. Mr. Livingston loved his church family, he was a member of Living By Faith Baptist Church. Mr. Livingston was predeceased by his father George N. Livingston, his mother Louise Perkins Livingston, his brother George Randall “Randy” Livingston, his daughter Carrie Livingston Driggers, Mary Grooms who was his first wife and Dorothy Elliott who was his second wife. Surviving are his beloved wife Sandra Smith Brenner Livingston “Sandy”, Mother in law Doris Bass, his daughters Angela Livingston, Daresa Brenner, Deanna Brenner and Amanda Brenner, son in law Ronnie “Bubba” Driggers, sister in laws Doris Dykes Livingston Dare and Debbie Ayers Livingston, 11 grandchildren and one great grand , 2 God children Austin & Daxton, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, many friends including his best friends Bruce Easterlin, Rembert Brown and Douglas Pendarvis. The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Simplicity Low Country Cremation & Burial Services, Inc. and to Ms. Jamie P. Walden there for their assistance during this time.
Family and Friends are welcome to visit at the Livingston residence 1909 Fish Road. Ridgeville, SC 29472.
In Lieu of Flowers since Mr. Livingston did not have life insurance, the family request donations for his final expenses to be made at Santee Cooper Credit Union located at 612 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd. Moncks Corner, SC 29461 the phone number is 843-761-4001. The account is named “Memorial for Danny Livingston” checks can be made out to Deanna Brenner or Sandy Livingston for the account “Memorial for Danny Livingston.” Any donation we ask that your name be added as a notation for the deposit as our family would like to send our thank you’s and appreciation.
Poppe your love was a blessing, your memories are treasures to all, you were loved beyond words and are truly missed. We all know as your grandchildren Savannah and Landon are saying “Poppy is at baby Jesus’ house” is so true as he loved the Lord so much. Your powerful prayers and thoughtful words of wisdom and truth will be missed by so many.