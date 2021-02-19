Obituary Coralee Palmer

Coralee Palmer, 84, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Born May 1, 1936 in Berkeley County, South Carolina; she was the daughter of the late William Green, Sr and Sara Green. She was preceded in death by William Green Jr, Joseph Green, Sr, Sam Green, Henry Green, Victoria Tisdale, Dolly Green, Rebecca Burns, Verda Green, Luchia Augustus and her daughter Vanessa Greene. She is survived by her children;
Patricia Holmes, Malinda Campbell, Dexter (Michelle) Palmer, Ishmael(Tasha)Palmer and Robert(Sara) Palmer. Her brother Arthur(Judy) Green and nephew Joseph Green, Jr., 21 Grandchildren and 11 Great grandchildren. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 from 11am to 12noon at the McAlister-Smith Funeral Chapel (Goose Creek). A service will immediately follow in the chapel from noon until 1pm with a Graveside service to continue at the New Home Baptist Church, 2076 Old Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. A Repast will be held from 3pm to 5pm at 303 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks, Corner, SC 29461. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Please visit our tribute page at www.mcalister-smith.com/obituaries