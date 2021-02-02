LETTER: Our freedom depends on 'good men'

To the Editor
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” The origin of this quote is controversial yet often attributed to Edmund Burke.
A similar entreaty may be found in the Bible, James 4:17,“ So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is a sin.”
These are especially pertinent now due to repeated false claims by many that the election was fraudulent.
This issue could be easily resolved.
The members of Congress should verify to the American people that the election, was indeed legitimate.
This has been substantiated over and over again by both the courts and numerous election officials.
It is beyond disturbing that Republican leaders are only concerned about serving their own interests.
I pray that this is not what our divided country has devolved into, and that those who know the right thing to do will not fail to do it.
Llewellyn Moore
Summerville