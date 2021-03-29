Deaths Berkeley County

BOLTON, Doris Mae Brunson, 85, of Bonneau died March 19. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
COX, Melrose Virginia, 90, of Ladson died March 26. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
DORE-HEWITT, Clair, 85, of Summerville died March 23. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
IRVING, Theron Lyle, 79, of Hanahan died March 16. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
KELLY, Cecelia, 73, of Goose Creek died March 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Service.
LLOYD, Donna Jean, 76, of Moncks Corner died March 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
MELTON, Robert, 56, of Hanahan died March 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
RICKS, Dominick, 55, of Goose Creek died March 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SANDERS, Patrick, 63, of Summerville died March 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SMALLS, Susan Gibbs, 72, of Moncks Corner died March 25. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
TAYLOR, Margaret, 79, of Goose Creek died March 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
TUCKER, Nautie Mason, 78, of St. Stephen died March 23. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
WATTS, Woodrow Wilson Jr., 76, of Moncks Corner died March 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
WELCOME, Melvina A., 70, of Goose Creek died March 24. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
WILLIAMS, Alline Hundley, 94, of Hanahan died March 24. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel.