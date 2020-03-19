Death Notices received March 17-23
BIERING, Paul L., 66, of Moncks Corner, a former carpenter and husband of Amelia Bowman Biering, died March 16. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
CARTER, Annabell, 99, of Goose Creek died March 15. Arrangements by Koger’s Mortuary of Walterboro.
GAILLIARD, Jean Ethel Waring, 79, of Hanahan, an administrator with the Federal Government and widow of William R. Gailliard, died March 15. Arrangements by Fielding Home For Funerals’ North Charleston Chapel.
HAYNES, Helen, 61, of Moncks Corner, a Berkeley County School District retiree and employee of Walmart, died March 16. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
McLEOD, Thelma J., 82, of Ladson, wife of Robert W. McLeod, died March 13. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
SMALLS, Jordan Marcus, 32, of Goose Creek died March 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
STANLEY, Russell Dermont, 57, of Moncks Corner, a retired machinist for Kings Bay Trident Refit Facility and husband of Yvonne Odom Stanley, died March 16. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
STEBURG, Sybille Driggers, 72, of Moncks Corner died March 16. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
VICE, Norveree Matthews, 83, of Jamestown, widow of Winford Vice, died March 15. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
VOLF, Lillian Eva McCroan, 95, of Moncks Corner, a retired banker with Wells Fargo and widow of Leonard F. Volf, died March 17. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
WIMBERLY, Catherine, 102, of St. Stephen, widow of France Wimberly, died March 15. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral home of Moncks Corner.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.