Death Notices received March 10-16
BUNCH, Margaret, 84, of Goose Creek died March 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
CARSON, Julia, 74, of Summerville died March 8. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
DAVIS, Albertha Marion, 92, of St. Stephen, widow of Henry Davis, died March 13. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
DAVIS, Otto W., 71, of St. Stephen, husband of Barbara Davis, died March 10. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
DENNIS, Mildred Elise Johnson, 98, of Bonneau, a retired clerk with Sears Department Store and widow of Lamar Dennis, died March 10. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
ELIASON, Maria Parker, 72, of Moncks Corner, a former stock clerk with Big Lots and wife of Terrance P. Eliason, died March 11. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
GARY, Zack, 64, of Summerville died March 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
GERST, Robert, 89, of Goose Creek died March 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
HICKS, Lori Sue, 58, of Cross died March 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
JENKINS, Jeanette Johnson, 78, of Bonneau, a former waitress with Berkeley Restaurant and The Twin Pines and wife of Frank L. Jenkins, died March 11. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
KRISE, Jane Ivey Bradley, 74, of Goose Creek, wife of Jeffrey Wayne Krise, died March 6. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
MEAUX, Cheryl Veazey, 71, of Daniel Island, a business owner and wife of Steve J. Meaux, died March 5. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MEAUX, Steve James, 73, of Daniel Island, an automobile industry consultant and dealership owner and husband of Cheryl Veazey Meaux, died March 5. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
NEALLEY, Michael Richard, 66, of Moncks Corner, a retired mechanic with Berkeley County and husband of Mary Jensen Nealley, died March 14. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
OLMEDA, Jose, 79, of Summerville, a welder and husband of Dorothy Olmeda, died March 9. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
PALMER, Willie Mae, 71, of Bonneau, widow of Willie J. Palmer, died March 13. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
PINCKNEY, Robert, 59, of Summerville, died March 9. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
SIMMONS, James Andrew III, 17, of Hanahan, son of Maria Lynn Simmons and James A. Simmons Jr. and student at Goose Creek High School, died March 8. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
SMALLS, Genever Manigo, 83, of Summerville died March 9. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
WAECHTER, Margie, 87, of Goose Creek died March 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
WALLACE, Michael, 47, of Goose Creek died March 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WILSON, Verla Godfrey, 94, of Hanahan, a retired bookkeeper, first married to the late Donald J. Godfrey and widow of Carlton Wilson, died March 10. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.