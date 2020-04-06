Death Notices received March 31 to April 6.
BELK, Ruth Kelley, 78, of Cross, a retired IT department secretary with Santee Cooper and widow of Ira A. Belk, died April 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BISHOP, Aiken Stephen Jr., 70, of Ladson, a former construction worker and widower of Jewelann Johnson Bishop, died March 30. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
CLARKE, Annette Crawford, 90, of St. Stephen, a retired teacher with Berkeley County Department of Education and widow of Daniel L. Clarke, died April 1. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GASKINS, Susie J., 77, of Alvin, owner of Cohen’s Drywall and wife of Cohen Gaskins Jr., died April 1. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
HOLLIS, Deborah Lynn, 62, of Ladson died April 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MARSHALL, Cortez, 65, of Cainhoy died March 29. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
MARTIN, Christopher, 90, of Moncks Corner, widower of Laverne Ancrum-Martin, died March 28. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston.
MILLS, Demps Mendel, 70, of Macedonia, a retired heavy equipment operator with Santee Cooper and husband of Ruby Catherine Gaskins Mills, died March 29. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MIXON, Rose Ann Trexler, 77, of Alvin, a retired secretary with the Berkeley County Magistrate’s Office and wife of Clarence K. Mixon, died March 31. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MORRIS, June Crowe, 65, of Summerville, a homemaker and wife of Thomas E. Morris, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
PARKER, Pamela Jean, 64, of St. Stephen, a former school district janitor and wife of Jimmie Parker, died March 31. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center of Summerville.
REID, Paula L., 69, of Goose Creek, a certified nursing assistant and wife of Archie L. Reid, died March 30. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SANDAHL, Shirley Ann, 85, of Charleston died March 31. Arrangements in care of Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
