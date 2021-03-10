Death notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
CROSBY, Oscar Anthony, 57, of Goose Creek died Sunday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
LLOYD, Edward, 50, of Moncks Corner died Sunday. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services’ Moncks Corner Chapel.
HILTON, Rosemary Sweat, 69, of Ridgeville died Saturday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
BLACK, Thaddeus Jefferson III, 41, of Hanahan died Friday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
HALL, Wilfred Sylvester Jr., 78, of Cross died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
L’HERAULT, Raymond Guy, 85, of Hanahan died Wednesday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
LITTLEJOHN, Gracelyn, 66, of Goose Creek died Friday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
MYERS, Michael, 62, of Goose Creek died Tuesday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
COLYER, Mary Eileen, 66, of Goose Creek died Sunday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
MORGAN, William Rudy, 39, of Goose Creek died Sunday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
THIBODEAUX, Rainey Alexes, 1, daughter of George Allen Thibodeaux II and Laci Murphy Thibodeaux, of Moncks Corner, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HECHT, Keith Francis, 41, of Ridgeville died Saturday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MEISSNER, Patricia Belle, 85, of Summerville died Sunday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SENN, Dennis F., 75, of Summerville died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SHAW, Belinda H., 65, of Dorchester died Friday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SIMMONS, Frederick Allen, 77, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
CHAMBERS, Norma, 86, of Moncks Corner died Tuesday. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services.
PELCHY, Pamela, 65, of Goose Creek died Sunday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
SMALLS, Deon, 29, of Moncks Corner died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
COOPER, Victoria B., of North Charleston, formerly of Cross, died Monday. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
SABEN, David G., 69, of North Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.