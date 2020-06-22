Death Notices

AYRES, Kenneth Robert Jr., 70, of Summerville died June 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
DAVIS, Mary Theresa, 56, of Goose Creek died June 16. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
DEZELLE, Kenneth, 68, of Goose Creek died June 16. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services’ Moncks Corner Chapel.
GILLARD, Henry, 75, of North Charleston died June 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
GUERRERO, Bonifacio M. Jr., 78, of Ladson died June 20. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
HELLAND, Kermit Mitchell, 80, of Ridgeville died June 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
JONES, Kaheem Eugene, 37, of Moncks Corner died June 13. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
MARSHALL, Lee Arthur, 83, of Moncks Corner died June 20. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
MILLER, John, 67, of Alvin died June 18. Arrangements by Harold Frazier Mortuary of Walterboro.
NASH, Ralph Owen, 62, of Moncks Corner died June 18. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
O’CONNELL, Lisa Diane, 53, of Summerville died June 12. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society.
RILEY, Patrick Douglas, 21, of Macedonia died June 13. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
ROBERTS, Dorothy J., 80, of Summerville died June 20. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
SEBESTYEN, Dorothy T., 96, of Ladson died June 13. Arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home of Orlando, Fla.
SIMMONS, Francena, 79, of Moncks Corner died June 15. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
STAHL, Jack Edward, 94, of Hanahan died June 18. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
SWEATMAN, Gladys Headden, 86, of Macedonia died June 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
TAYLOR, Aimee, 59, of Goose Creek died June 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.