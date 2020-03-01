Death Notices received Feb. 25 to March 2
BAKER, Maston II, 83, of Goose Creek died Feb. 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
BARHAM, Eleanor Hall, 89, of Hanahan, a retired licensed practical nurse with Trident Medical Center and widow of William H. Barham, died Feb. 27. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
BARR, Kathleen Ann, 62, of Summerville, wife of David Barr, died Feb. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
FROST, Sarah Ann Holmes, 69, of Huger, a teacher’s assistant with Berkeley County School District and wife of Benjamin Frost, died Feb. 23. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
HUSH, Charlotte Stevens, 78, of Macedonia, a former nurse’s aide and wife of Jerry Hush, died Feb. 28. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HUTTO, Wyman, 84, of Hanahan, an Army veteran, heating ventilation and air conditioning worker and widower of Mae Hutto, died Feb. 25. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
MOORE, Larry Edwin, 75, of St. Stephen died Feb. 21. Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
ROSE, Teddy Lee, 56, of Moncks Corner, husband of Julie Rose, died Feb. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
ROSIER, Patricia G., 83, of Goose Creek died Feb. 24. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
SOWELL, Iva Lucille Touchberry, 93, of Moncks Corner, a Krispy Kreme retiree, former employee of the Manhattan Shirt Co. and hostess with the Francis Marion Hotel and widow of Charlie W. Sowell, died Feb. 26. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
SPANN, Francena, 67, of St. Stephen died Feb. 24. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
STEELE, Janet Lorene, 49, of Huger, a manager in the retail industry and wife of Michael A. Browder, died Feb. 26. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
TIMMS, Betty, 85, of Goose Creek died Feb. 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WELLS, Catherine Rose, 47, of Hanahan, a self-employed bookkeeper and wife of Quinton C. Wells, died Feb. 23. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
