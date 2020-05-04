Death Notices

BALDWIN, William Allen III, 75, of Moncks Corner, a Navy and Air Force veteran; electrician; heating, air and ventilation specialist and husband of Betsi Baldwin, died April 30. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
CARTER-FULTZ, Lynn Rae, 61, of St. Stephen, a former truck driver with the Berkeley County Landfill and widow of Ernest Mitchell, died April 29. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
CHIOVARO, Thomas John, 83, of Ladson died April 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CLARK, Carrie, 93, of Huger, a cook with Shem Creek Bar and Grill, died April 29. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
DANIELS, Joyce R., 78, of Cross, a homemaker and wife of Joseph Daniels, died April 26. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
EDWARDS, Maxine Tompkins, 78, of Pinopolis, a retired owner-operator of Heritage Cleaners and wife of James G. Edwards, died April 29. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
GRANTHAM, Mary Etta Garey, 103, of Moncks Corner, widow of Henry B. Grantham, died April 30. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
GRAVES, Billy Joe, 91, of Goose Creek, a retired fire control technician master chief petty officer in the Navy and husband of Nellie Neoma Graves, died May 1. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
MANIGAULT, Gwendolyn Avis, 64, of Moncks Corner, a lab technician, died April 28. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
MANN, Ann Bunch, 90, of Moncks Corner, formerly of Norfolk, Va., first married to the late Alfred Mann and widow of James T. Bunch, died May 1. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
MITCHUM, Elvin DeWitt, 77, of Macedonia, owner-operator of Elvin D. Mitchum and Sons Well Drilling and Septic Tank Service and widower of Bonnie S. Mitchum, died April 29. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MITCHUM, Marion Garner Jr., 68, of Summerville, a former captain with the City of North Charleston fire department, died April 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
MIXON, Danny Jerome, 65, of Bonneau died April 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
OVERSTREET, Elmer E., 82, of Jamestown, a retired Air Force technical sergeant and husband of Barbara Casselman Overstreet, died April 25. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
PIPKIN, Mary Dreher, 75, of Bonneau, a former owner-operator of Mary’s Arcade and wife of Samuel S. Pipkin Jr., died April 25. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
ROLLINS, Patricia M., 64, of Moncks Corner, wife of Bufford W. Rollins Jr., died April 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
SESSION, Mabel Haynes, 97, of Moncks Corner, a retired teacher and widow of James R. Session, died April 29. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
TRAYNOR, Charles Angelo, 80, of Goose Creek, an Army veteran and retired public school teacher, died May 1. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
WIGGINS, Ejurial Darby, 96, of Pineville died April 27. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
WILLIAMS, John Jr., 73, of Pineville, a retired truck driver, reverend and husband of Louise Williams, died April 30. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.