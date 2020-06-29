Death Notices

ANDERSON, Anthony Josh, 33, of Moncks Corner died June 17. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BROWN, Delores D., 75, of Goose Creek died June 15. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
BRYAR, Rebecca M. Flowers, 28, of Goose Creek died June 23. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
CHESTNUT-CREECH, Deidre Ronda, 43, of Hanahan died June 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
FLUDD, Willie James, 74, of Jamestown died June 24. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
FOLSE, David Alan, 68, of Cross died June 22. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
GEHLKEN, Dan Leonard II, 44, of Goose Creek died June 21. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
GUERRY, Sidney Allen, 68, of Bonneau died June 26. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GUNTER, Dewey H. Jr., 75, of Moncks Corner died June 21. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HANDY, Lori Price, 55, of Summerville died June 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HILL, Robert Wendell, 90, of Sandridge died June 26. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
IRICK, Kenneth Wayne, 61, of Summerville died June 24. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
JEREMIAH, Conrad Alexis, 74, of Moncks Corner died June 28. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
KENNER, Lillian Belle, 71, of Cross died June 18. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
MACKEY, Ronald, 68, of Summerville died June 27. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
MANNING, Ida Mae Horne, 100, of St. Stephen died June 23. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
MAURER, Garrett Patrick, 33, of Moncks Corner died June 23. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
MOORE, Leroy E., 74, of Huger died June 21. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
NATHANS, Shawn David, 45, of St. Stephen died June 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
RICHARDSON, Howard Douglas, 92, of Pinopolis died June 24. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
RICKBORN, Richard Thomas, 57, of Moncks Corner died June 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SHAW, Donna, 69, of Goose Creek died June 27. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
SHERRILL, Michael Williamson, 39, of Hanahan died June 17. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
SIMMONS, Wilfred, 75, of Moncks Corner died June 21. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
STANFORD, Claudette Pricilla, 85, of Ladson died June 21. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
WISNIEWSKI, Kimberly Hatjun, 50, of Moncks Corner died June 26. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.