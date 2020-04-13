Death Notices received April 7-13
BEARD, Jeneen Elizabeth, 52, of Moncks Corner died April 4. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
BOSTICK, Eugenia Boland, 78, of Ridgeville, a bookkeeper with Bostick Construction Co. and former owner and operator of Bostik Trucking Co., died April 9. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
CRAGG, Robert, 75, of Moncks Corner died April 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
DESONIA, Victoria Valenciano, 81, of Goose Creek, a finance department employee with MUSC and widow of Perfecto D. Desonia, died April 7. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
FREENEY-JENKINS, Geraldine, 69, of Moncks Corner, wife of Hardrick Jenkins, died April 10. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
GRAHAM, Bobby L., 78, of Goose Creek, an Air Force veteran, naval shipyard retiree and husband of Betty P. Graham, died April 11. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
HANCOCK, R. Benoit, 75, of Moncks Corner, a retired electrical engineer with Santee Cooper and former owner and operator of Madd Dogg Gym, died April 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HANNAH, Robert Gregg Jr., 78, of Hanahan died April 6. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
HILL, Walter Jr., 92, of St. Stephen, a Marine Corps veteran, retired teacher with Berkeley County School District, constable with Berkeley County Magistrate Court and widower of Janie M. Hill, died April 9. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HOOD, Frances Baker, 96, of Macedonia, a homemaker and widow of Lee S. Hood, died April 10. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
HOOD, Margaret Spires, 88, of Macedonia, a retired cafeteria worker with Bonner Elementary School and widow of Phillip L. Hood, died April 9. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HULCE, Cecil Verneal, 96, of Hanahan died April 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
JUDY, Canters David Jr., 79, of Bonneau Beach, an Air Force veteran, former owner-operator of Judy’s Break & Alignment and widower of Diane Ray Judy, died April 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MILLER, Stewart Harold, 77, of Daniel Island, a retired chemical engineer and husband of Marsha Chalfy Miller, died April 8. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
MILLS, James Billie Jr., 80, of Moncks Corner, a former heavy equipment operator, former lineman with Santee Cooper and widower of Shirley Jean Mills, died April 9. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
NORMAN, Peggy Anne Kerley, 87, of Goose Creek, a retired customer service representative with Sears and widow of Charlie Norman, died April 9. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
RHODES, Joseph L., 90, of Ladson, a chief petty officer with the Coast Guard, died April 6. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
SHAW, Earline Odessa Mae, 85, of Alvin, a domestic worker, died April 9. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
URDANETTA-VELASQUEZ, Gustavo, 49, of Summerville died April 1. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
VARNADOE, Shirlee Lewis, 71, of Hanahan, an administrative professional and wife of Stephen K. Varnadoe, died April 8. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WALTERS, Danny L., 70, of Goose Creek, an Army veteran, retired shift supervisor with SCANA and husband of Debra L. Walters, died April 6. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
WOODALL, Juanita Cumbie, 87, of Ladson, a former salesperson with Sarah Coventry Jewelry and widow of John M. Woodall, died April 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
Death notices run free of charge in the Berkeley Independent. Full obituaries should be coordinated through your local funeral home.