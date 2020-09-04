BLIGEN, Barbara Ann, 73, of Goose Creek died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal’s Downtown Chapel.
CROSBY, Dan Franklin, 76, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
DENARO, Louis Francis III, 92, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 29. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
DINGLE, James Willie, 75, of Goose Creek died Aug. 26. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
GASKINS-WILSON, Rachel, 30, of Macedonia died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GORDON, Katherine Sandra Deaver, 74, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 29. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
HARMON, Barbara Ann, 61, of Summerville died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HOBAN, Patricia Ann, 81, of Daniel Island died Aug. 29. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
HOLCOMB, Rodger Lee, 59, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HOWARD, Jay Allen, 42, of Goose Creek died Aug. 29. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
HYRNE, Richard Alan, 68, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Russel Funeral Chapel.
JOHNSON, Ayesha L., 55, of Goose Creek died Aug. 29. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
KILLEN, Lawrence Edward, 82, of Summerville died Aug. 30. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
RICHARDSON, Clara Bell Rivers, 82, of Wando died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal Funeral Home of Awendaw.
ROSARIO, Carmen Teresa, 79, of Charleston died Aug. 26. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
WILHITE, John Parker, 90, of Bonneau Beach died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
Death Notices run free of charge. To have a full obituary published, please contact your local funeral home.