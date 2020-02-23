Death Notices received Feb. 18-24
CASTO, Hoyt Kelly, 54, of Huger, died Feb. 16. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
CRAWFORD, Herman Spencer, 93, of Russellville, an Army Air Forces veteran, retired mechanical engineer with the Charleston Naval Shipyard and widower of Betty Ann Williams Crawford died Feb. 15. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
DeWITT, Bryan Stuart, 46, of Ridgeville, an employee of Bear Mechanical, died Feb. 15. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GASKINS, Lorine Lewis, 86, of Jamestown, a fire tower operator with the U.S. Forestry Commission and widow of Marion L. Gaskins, died Feb. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
McCORKLE, Stacey A., 47, of Summerville, a mail handler with the U.S. Postal Service, died Feb. 20. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
OWENS, Janice Aurora, 71, of Jamestown died Feb. 17. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
SKINNER, Mikel Nathaniel, 83, of Cordesville, a Navy Reserve veteran, retired general laborer with Columbia Nitrogen, former co-owner of Skinner Mattress and widower of Patricia Reeves Polk Skinner, died Feb. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
STOLL, Charles Joseph Jr., 52, of Goose Creek, president and owner of Charles Stoll Construction and husband of Glenda Patricia Stoll, died Feb. 15. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WADFORD, Jim Jr., 85, of St. Stephen, a retired department manager with Albany Felt and widower of Shelby Jean Browder, died Feb. 16. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
WASHINGTON, Debbie, 59, of Summerville died Feb. 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WHITLEY, Estelle Elizabeth, 58, of Moncks Corner, a housekeeper with a non-profit organization and wife of Bart Whitley, died Feb. 14. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
WILLIAMS, Joyce Marie, 83, of Goose Creek, first married to the late Roy F. Rodgers and widow of Boyce G. Williams, died Feb. 16. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WILSON, Dolphus Martin, 81, of Summerville, owner-operator of DM’s Courier Service and widower of Joyce Bratton Wilson, died Feb. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
WONDERLICK, Eric Robert, 34, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.