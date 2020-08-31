Death Notices

ANDERSON, Peter Thomas, 56, of Summerville died Aug. 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BATCHELOR, Marcia E., 85, of Ladson died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BLACKSHIRE, Myriah, 39, of Goose Creek died Aug. 16. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
BOOTH, Clay Alger, 37, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 27. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
BROWN, Elizabeth, 85, of Ladson died Aug. 14. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
BURNS, Krista Nan, 70, of Summerville died Aug. 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CATALANO, Cheryl Lynn, 39, of New Hope died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
CLARK, Neal, 89, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
COOK, Debra Wright, 63, of Bonneau died Aug. 17. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
DEAS, Michael Levon, 60, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
EADIE, Dan, 68, of Cross died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
ESCOBAR, Florante Boffil, 80, of Goose Creek died Aug. 25. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation.
FULFORD, David Otis, 88, of Ridgeville died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GANTT, Benjamin, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 24. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GRANT, Mary Louise, 85, of Goose Creek died Aug. 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GREEN, Sheryl White, 59, of Wando died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HAMILTON, William Joseph Jr., 75, of Summerville died Aug. 24. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HARRELSON, Michael Leroy Jr., 42, of Bonneau died Aug. 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HARVEY, Bennetta Clary, 82, of Cooper Store died Aug. 25. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HENDRICKS, Maybelle W., 70, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 17. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
HUSLEY, Joan Vivian, 84, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 26. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
JOHNSON, Billy Joe, 90, of Goose Creek died Aug. 17. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
LYNES, Anthony, 65, of Ladson died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
McDANIEL, Kyleia Shalae, 16, daughter of Shakelah McDaniel Wheeler and Keith McDaniel, of St. Stephen died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
MILLER, Ruth T., 77, of Goose Creek died Aug. 26. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
MITCHELL, Jacqueline Laird Reis, 74, of Goose Creek died Aug. 18. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
MOTES, Jimmy Lewis, 71, of Goose Creek died Aug. 24. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MOULTRIE, Corinth, 37, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 21. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
ORTIZ, Linda Guerry, 73, of Cross died Aug. 28. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
POPE, Karl Lee, 56, of Beaver Dam died Aug. 25. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
POWELL, Zonda Lanell, 76, of Goose Creek died Aug. 14. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
PRICE, Norman Edward, 78, of Cross died Aug. 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
RICHARDSON, Kayoko, 95, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 24. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
SCHOMP, Cynthia Faye, 63, of Summerville died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SINGLETON, Agnes Deneen, 55, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 26. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services’ Moncks Corner Chapel.
THOMAS, Ethan Wayne, 22, of Bonneau died Aug. 22. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
THOMPSON, John Wayne Jr., 84, of Jamestown died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Stuhr’s West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
WASHINGTON, Catherine Snipe, 79, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 28. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
WASHINGTON, Michael, 67, of Jamestown died Aug. 24. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
WRIGHT, Crenton Bobby, 66, of Bonneau died Aug. 20. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner.