Death Notices received April 21-27
ANDERSON, Jerry Lee, 78, of Goose Creek, a retired chief storekeeper with the Navy, civilian employee with the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office and husband of Betty J. Anderson, died April 24. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
BRYANT, E. James, 59, of Moncks Corner, a former construction worker and husband of Roxie Fleischman Bryant, died April 21. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
CASE, Jeneen Latisha, 28, of St. Stephen, an employee of Benefit Focus, died April 22. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
EDNACOT, Cesar Ruiz, 73, of Goose Creek, a retired senior petty officer with the Navy, retired electrician and husband of Juliet Marcelino Ednacot, died April 22. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
HAWKINS, Johnny Jr., 63, of Goose Creek, husband of Malissa Hawkins, died April 25. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
LEWIS, Robert Edward Jr., 59, of Cordesville, a former maintenance mechanic with SCE&G and Giant Cement and husband of Diane Browder Lewis, died April 23. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
LOVINGOOD, James, 78, of Huger, an Armed Services veteran, died April 24. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
McMAHAN, Fannie Lou Bowles, 86, of Bonneau, widow of Herman McMahan, died April 23. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MOULTRIE, Albert, 62, of Pineville, a retired brick mason and widower of Peggy Moultrie, died April 21. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
PHILLIPS, Thomas G., 74, of Goose Creek, an IBM retiree, custom frame shop worker with Butchie’s By Design and a senior tax analyst with H&R Block, died April 21. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
REEVES, Laverne Harbeson, 93, of Hanahan died April 21. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home f North Charleston.
ROBINSON, Hampton Henry, 77, of Moncks Corner, a retired chemical technician with Exxon, died April 26. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
SCOTT, Isadora Hamilton, 68, of St. Stephen, a BCD Head Start retiree and widow of Kit I. Scott, died April 24. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
VAN BRUNT, Richard Warren Jr., 78, of Goose Creek, a National Guard veteran, district office supervisor of middle schools with Berkeley County and husband of Linda Van Brunt, died April 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.