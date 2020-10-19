Death Notices

ARNOLD, Paul S., 56, of Huger died Oct. 7. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
BOHON, Pauline Theresa, 91, of Goose Creek died Oct. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville.
BROWN, Rocky L., 79, of Summerville died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
DAVIS, Elnora, 68, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 17. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
DEATON, Dakota James, 23, of Summerville died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
GILBERT, Anitra Arlene, 55, of Goose Creek died Oct. 10. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
GOFF, Kirtis Michael, 32, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 12. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
GREGORY, Cleveland, 73, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 12. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
HAMILTON, Marion, 76, of Ladson died Oct. 8. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston.
HAYES, John David, 69, of Cross died Oct. 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HODGES, Carolyn Kinard, 73, of Ladson died Oct. 12. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel.
INMAN, Natalie Mae, 82, of Goose Creek died Oct. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
JERNIGAN, Sharen Carter, 63, of Summerville died Oct. 15. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
JOHNSON, Irene, 86, of Goose Creek died Oct. 11. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston.
LACEY, Patricia W., 84, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 8. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
McCAY, Viola Lail, 93, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 17. Arrangements by Dial-Murray’s Moncks Corner Chapel.
PRIOLEAU, Omega, 78, of St. Stephen died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
SIMMONS, Louise Seabrook, 81, of Mount Pleasant died Oct. 13. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
STEELE, William Edward Jr., 75, of Goose Creek died Oct. 9. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
WILLIAMSON, Loretta Marie, 78, of Summerville died Oct. 15. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
WILSON, David Harvey, 73, of Goose Creek died Oct. 15. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
WITTE, Wallie Stovall Jr., 71, of Hanahan died Oct. 12. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
WRIGHT, Harry L., of Cross died Oct. 7. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
Death Notices run free of charge. To publish a full obituary, please contact you local funeral home.