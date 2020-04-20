Death Notices received April 14-20.
ANDERSON, Orlinda Lee, 68, of Ladson died April 14. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
BARBEE, Harriet Juanita, 73, of Cross, wife of Charles R. Barbee, died March 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
BREWER, Ethel H., 98, of Goose Creek, a homemaker and widow of Daniel C. Brewer Jr., died April 15. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
CARLO, Linda Anne, 72, of Summerville, wife of Frank Carlo, died April 13. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GILSTRAP, James William, 88, of Hanahan, an Army veteran, carpenter and husband of Viola Fern Martin Gilstrap, died April 13. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
GREEN, Mary Lee Bradley, 76, of St. Stephen, a St. Stephen Knitwear retiree, died April 12. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
HARRIS, Janice Sligh, 72, of Bonneau, a retired hairdresser with Just Natural Salon and wife of Butch Harris, died April 14. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
JESSUP, Donna Ann, 64, of Goose Creek, a freight forwarder and wife of Roy Jessup, died April 16. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
JOHNSON, Elizabeth, 82, of Cross died April 14. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
KELLEY, Victor Julian III, 46, of Summerville died April 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LINDER, Steven Mark, 63, of Bonneau, an Air Force veteran, former groundskeeper, former employee of the Berkeley County Government and husband of Joanne Collins Linder, died April 16. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MANIGAULT, Marie Gillians, 86, of Moncks Corner, widow of Oliver Manigault, died April 17. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
MAYES, Emmaline, 76, of St. Stephen, a retired cook and widow of Phillip Mayes, died April 14. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
SMITH, Donald A., 73, of Goose Creek died April 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
WENNINGHAM, Lindbergh, 88, of Moncks Corner, a Navy and National Guard veteran, retired shift supervisor with Santee River Wool Combing Co. and widower of Jo Anne Crawford Wenningham, died April 18. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
WHITE, Ruby Law, 82, of Shulerville, a retired secretary and bookkeeper and widow of Louis White, died April 14. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
Death Notices run free of charge. For a longer obituary, please contact your local funeral home.