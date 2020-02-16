Death Notices received Feb. 11-17
CAFFREY, Kathryn Stucky, 78, of, Hanahan died Feb. 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
GARRETT, Robert Nealson, 60, of Goose Creek, husband of Jill Garrett, died Feb. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
GIBSON, Pamela Dawn, 72, of Summerville died Feb. 10. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
GRANT, Maggie Mae, 82, of Moncks Corner, a retired social worker and teacher assistant, died Jan. 14. Arrangements by Scott's Mortuary.
GREENE, Clara, 92, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
GROOMS, Dawn K., 73, of Goose Creek, wife of Buddy Grooms, died Feb. 10. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
HUCKS, Bobby, 81, of Ladson, owner of Hucks Produce and husband of Larna Hucks, died Feb. 10. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
JORDAN, Jayson Eric, 79, of Moncks Corner, an Army veteran, former fleet manager with General Motors and widower of Carol Claire Jordan, died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
KENNEDY, Shirley Ann, 82, of Summerville, a district manager with Avon Corp. and wife of Herbert E. Kennedy, died Jan. 14. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel.
KLEHN, James, 73, of Daniel Island died Feb. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel.
LAWSON, Bruce F., 85, of Goose Creek, a retired Air Force master sergeant and husband of Thelma Lawson, died Feb. 9. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel.
LEGREE, Benjamin, 91, of Moncks Corner, widower of Victoria Legree, died Feb. 11. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
MARION, Marshall, 71, of Moncks Corner, a retired shipping clerk, died Feb. 12. Arrangements by Scott's Mortuary.
MITCHUM, Bonnie Smith, 65, of Cross, a retired Registrar of Vital Statistics with Berkeley County and wife of Johnny W. Mitchum, died Feb. 13. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
PALMER, Willie Joe, 72, of Bonneau, a Republican Construction of Charleston retiree and husband of Willie Mae Palmer, died Feb. 12. Arrangements by Henryhand's St. Stephen Chapel.
SHEFFIELD, Harold Ray, 83, of Moncks Corner, formerly of Bonneau Beach, a retired technical sergeant with the Air Force, retired supervisor with the Charleston Naval Shipyard and husband of Virginia Potts Sheffield, died Jan. 14. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
STEELE, Bobby Ludlow, 83, of Summerville died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' Summerville Chapel.
SWANSON, Patricia Lee Modula, 75, of Moncks Corner, an artist, died Jan. 19. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel.
WILBORN, Barbara Jean, 70, of Ladson, wife of Larry W. Mincey, died Jan. 12. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WRIGHT, Peyton Rene, 50, of Hanahan, a commissions coordinator with Gilston Insurance Agency and wife of Wayne D. Wright, died Feb. 9. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.