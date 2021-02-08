Death Notices run free of charge. For information on publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
AIKEN, Henry Leon, 65, of Ruffin died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Koger’s Mortuary of Walterboro.
ARNETT, Russell P., 77, of Summerville died Jan. 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
BECKER, Fred Alan, 65, of Goose Creek died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BENEKIN, George, 90, of Pineville died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
BROWN, Charlie Jerome, 38, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Dorothy’s Home for Funerals of Charleston.
BRYAN, Eugene, 84, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 30. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
BURKE, Eva Jane, 71, of Summerville died Jan. 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
CASE, Derrick R., 75, of St. Stephen died SatJan. 30urday. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
COOKE, Charles Dean, 78, of Goose Creek died Feb. 1. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
EAGERTON, Carl D., 55, of Alvin died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
FLAGLER, Annie Rose, 72, of St. Stephen died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GADSDEN, Ruthie Mae, 64, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 1. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
GAGE, Kathleen Marie, 79, of North Charleston died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GETTYS, William Rees Jr., 78, of Charleston died Feb. 1. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home of West Ashley.
GOODWIN, Leonard Gerald, 66, of Goose Creek died Feb. 4. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
GRAHAM, James Donald, 84, of Summerville died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
GRIGGS, Joseph Johnny, 73, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 31. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
HAMPTON, Shamel, of Ladson died Jan. 30. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home of Summerville.
HARRIS, J.B., 78, of St. Stephen died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HERNDON, Jackie LeGrand, 83, of Walterboro died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Brice Herndon’s Walterboro Chapel.
HESS, Taylor Michelle, 29, of Ladson died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funerals and Cremation.
IMMEL, Jane Rowe, 78, of Walterboro died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Brice Herndon’s Walterboro Chapel.
JETER, Donnie Leon, 73, of Goose Creek died Feb. 1. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services of Summerville.
JOHNSON, Jackie Morris McKnight, 85, of Pinopolis died Feb. 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
KANAPAUX, Joyce Darlene, 53, of Bonneau died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
KARST, Karl W. Jr., 84, of Goose Creek died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
KERN, Thomas Jerome, 82, of Goose Creek died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
KOSATER, Joseph Michael, 71, of Goose Creek died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home.
LAMBERT, Janice Carolyn, 73, of Eutawville died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
LAZZO, Marie Dorothy, 89, of Summerville died Feb. 5. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
LEE, Melba Cannon, 89, of Moncks Corner died Feb.1. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
LEWIS, David George, 88, of Cross died Jan. 30. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville.
MACK, Corrie Pearl, 78, of St. Stephen died Feb. 1. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
McKELVEY, Michael Anthony, 36, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
MOORE, Wilhelmina S., 91, of Pineville died Feb. 1. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
NEARY, Florence Mary, 72, of Daniel Island died Feb. 4. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s James Island Chapel.
OLDS, Betty Jo Coker, 74, of Goose Creek died Jan. 30. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
PFEIFFER, Thomas Joseph, 73, of Goose Creek died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
PRESIDENT, Francis Jr., 85, of Cross died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
ROLLERSON, David Washington, 76, of Bonneau died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SCHELLER, Erich H., 76, of Summerville died Feb. 2. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
SIMPSON, Charles Jr., 66, of Goose Creek died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
SKIBBA, Frank James III, 72, of Ridgeville died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
STACEY, Leslie Steven, 60, of Summerville died Jan. 29. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
STROHM, John Thomas, 25, of Summerville died Feb. 2. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
TAYLOR, Gustinea Wilkins, 80, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 6. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
TELLEFSEN, Thomas Charles, 68, of Goose Creek died Jan. 23. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
WILSON, Catalina Bernadita Borja Aquiningoc, 87, of Goose Creek died Jan. 27. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.